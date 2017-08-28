Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder Rolls Out

Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder is now available for PC and consoles, with
the Windows edition out
on Steam. There's also DLC for this already, a classic pack, as well as a
Binding of Isaac pack which is free for the next month. Rock on with your bad self and check out the
launch trailer, and
read on for the announcement, since it's all downhill from here:
Explore
lavishly developed artistic worlds as you smash hapless enemies and smoosh
famous figures into obscurity. With new stages, characters, units, and boulders,
ROA2 is truly a bigger and boulder game than the original. Oh, and ACE Team even
beefed up multiplayer modes so more friends can now experience the pure pleasure
of rolling a large boulder down a hill and devastating everything in sight. Play
with up to four players online or locally with customizable banners and colors
for each team! Partner up with your best friend to absolutely crush the dreams
of your other two, not so best, friends in 2v2 War matches. If you want to prove
you're the hardest rock of the bunch, the free-for-all Obstacle Course is the
way to go.
Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder will be available digitally on Steam,
PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The standalone game will be priced at $14.99 on all
three platforms with Xbox One players receiving 10 percent off their purchase
during the first week. The game will also be available in a bundle on PS4 and
Steam which contains:
Rock of Ages 2 + Classic DLC Pack + Rock of Ages
($19.99) - This package includes Rock of Ages 2; the Classic Pack which
features the Smiley Boulder; Sisyphus avatar and three army banners; and the
original Rock of Ages. This bundle is available on Steam now and will be
available on PS4 tomorrow (Aug. 29).
There will also be two DLC packs available as well:
Binding of Isaac Pack (Free) - This DLC contains a
very special Isaac boulder, three avatars (Isaac, Azazel, Blue Baby), and
three Isaac-themed banners. This pack will be available for four weeks
following release with all purchases of the game. This is available now on
Steam and PS4 in the Americas. It will go live for PS4 in Europe on Aug. 31
and Xbox One worldwide tomorrow.
Classic Pack ($1.99) - This DLC is free for those
on Steam and PS4 who own Rock of Ages and sees the return of the Smiley
boulder and Sisyphus avatar, as well as three new banners. For Steam
players, a bonus soundtrack is also included. This is now available on Steam
and PS4 in the Americas and will be available on Xbox One worldwide
tomorrow. It will come out for PS4 in Europe on Aug. 31.