Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder Rolls Out

[Aug 28, 2017, 8:07 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder is now available for PC and consoles, with the Windows edition out on Steam. There's also DLC for this already, a classic pack, as well as a Binding of Isaac pack which is free for the next month. Rock on with your bad self and check out the launch trailer, and read on for the announcement, since it's all downhill from here:

Explore lavishly developed artistic worlds as you smash hapless enemies and smoosh famous figures into obscurity. With new stages, characters, units, and boulders, ROA2 is truly a bigger and boulder game than the original. Oh, and ACE Team even beefed up multiplayer modes so more friends can now experience the pure pleasure of rolling a large boulder down a hill and devastating everything in sight. Play with up to four players online or locally with customizable banners and colors for each team! Partner up with your best friend to absolutely crush the dreams of your other two, not so best, friends in 2v2 War matches. If you want to prove you're the hardest rock of the bunch, the free-for-all Obstacle Course is the way to go.

Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder will be available digitally on Steam, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The standalone game will be priced at $14.99 on all three platforms with Xbox One players receiving 10 percent off their purchase during the first week. The game will also be available in a bundle on PS4 and Steam which contains:

  • Rock of Ages 2 + Classic DLC Pack + Rock of Ages ($19.99) - This package includes Rock of Ages 2; the Classic Pack which features the Smiley Boulder; Sisyphus avatar and three army banners; and the original Rock of Ages. This bundle is available on Steam now and will be available on PS4 tomorrow (Aug. 29).

There will also be two DLC packs available as well:

  • Binding of Isaac Pack (Free) - This DLC contains a very special Isaac boulder, three avatars (Isaac, Azazel, Blue Baby), and three Isaac-themed banners. This pack will be available for four weeks following release with all purchases of the game. This is available now on Steam and PS4 in the Americas. It will go live for PS4 in Europe on Aug. 31 and Xbox One worldwide tomorrow.
  • Classic Pack ($1.99) - This DLC is free for those on Steam and PS4 who own Rock of Ages and sees the return of the Smiley boulder and Sisyphus avatar, as well as three new banners. For Steam players, a bonus soundtrack is also included. This is now available on Steam and PS4 in the Americas and will be available on Xbox One worldwide tomorrow. It will come out for PS4 in Europe on Aug. 31.

