 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Divinity: Original Sin 2 Trailer

[Aug 28, 2017, 8:07 pm ET] - 4 Comments

A new trailer from (7) Divinity: Original Sin 2 is now available, showing the RPG sequel in what's described as its final state, as it's due to leave early access in a couple of weeks. They offer a not-at-all subtle hint that this also reveals the Undead as the game's sixth and final playable race. Word is: "This trailer features final art and character designs for the game. Wait, what was that skeleton dude? Could that be the sixth origin character and final playable race in the game, this long-rumored 'undead' race? Stay tuned for more info on that dropping Thursday this week!"

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Rune: Ragnarok Announced
Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder Rolls Out
Divinity: Original Sin 2 Trailer
Heroes of the Storm Kel'Thuzad Trailers
On Sale
Evening Patches
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Safety Dance
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Game of Thrones Game Rumor
X4: Foundations Reveal
MS's Virtual Reality Sets This Year
Brain Controllers Progress
Xenia This Week
Morning Previews
Morning Mobilization 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.