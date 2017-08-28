Divinity: Original Sin 2 Trailer

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
A new trailer from (7) Divinity: Original Sin 2 is now available, showing the RPG sequel in what's described as its final state, as it's due to leave early access in a couple of weeks. They offer a not-at-all subtle hint that this also reveals the Undead as the game's sixth and final playable race. Word is: "This trailer features final art and character designs for the game. Wait, what was that skeleton dude? Could that be the sixth origin character and final playable race in the game, this long-rumored 'undead' race? Stay tuned for more info on that dropping Thursday this week!"
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 28 August 2017, 21:54.
Chatbear Announcements.