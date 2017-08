Heroes of the Storm Kel'Thuzad Trailers

A trailer called Resurrecting Kel'Thuzad: Honoring a Legacy looks at the history of thischaracter that Blizzard is bringing to. Word is: "Join us for episode one of Resurrecting Kel'Thuzad as we show how the Heroes of the Storm team honored the legacy set forth by the hundreds of Blizzard Entertainment employees that have brought this iconic villain to life over the past 20+ years." On a semi-related note, just for fun, a Designing Kel'Thuzad video from Carbot Animations shows the process of finding the signature Carbot style for showing the character in future cartoons.