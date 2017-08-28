 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Game of Thrones Game Rumor

[Aug 28, 2017, 10:09 am ET] - 9 Comments

A placeholder listing noted by NeoGAF user That Damn kid on the Target website seems to indicate a Game of Thrones game is in the works. There's nothing there but the title and the name of Bethesda, and perusing other game listings there suggests this is because they are the publisher/distributor rather than developer, though they may be both. But they also may be neither as there is nothing confirmed so far, so we'll just have to see what more comes of this. Thanks Techraptor.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Rune: Ragnarok Announced
Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder Rolls Out
Divinity: Original Sin 2 Trailer
Heroes of the Storm Kel'Thuzad Trailers
On Sale
Evening Patches
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Safety Dance
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Game of Thrones Game Rumor
X4: Foundations Reveal
MS's Virtual Reality Sets This Year
Brain Controllers Progress
Xenia This Week
Morning Previews
Morning Mobilization 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.