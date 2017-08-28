Game of Thrones Game Rumor

|
A placeholder listing noted by NeoGAF user That Damn kid on the Target website seems to indicate a Game of Thrones game is in the works. There's nothing there but the title and the name of Bethesda, and perusing other game listings there suggests this is because they are the publisher/distributor rather than developer, though they may be both. But they also may be neither as there is nothing confirmed so far, so we'll just have to see what more comes of this. Thanks Techraptor.
