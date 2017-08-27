 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Why is Brink Now Free? Why Not?

[Aug 27, 2017, 2:57 pm ET] - 14 Comments

IGN caught up with Pete Hines at QuakeCon, and one of the topics they discussed is Brink going free-to-play, which happened out of the blue last week. His answer to why they made the move was "Like, why not?" The game has seen an uptick in player interest since the move, so they may be onto something here. Word is with the game selling for as little as 99 cents, they didn't have much to lose, while there's a chance this would help sell more DLC. Here's a bit:

“Todd Vaughn our VP of Development and I had talked about it and sort of kicked around this idea,” Hines told me. “Last year I think we had reduced it to like 99 cents [during a sale], and we were like ‘why don’t we just make it free? Like, why not?’”

“Just make it free and let people download it, and maybe they’ll buy the DLC and maybe they won’t, but let’s just try it.” Hines continued by saying “The game has been out for forever, how much money are we really making off a 99 cents [sale]?”

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Why is Brink Now Free? Why Not?
PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Tops Steam Player Count
Steam Top 10
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Sunday Interviews
Sunday Consolidation
Sunday Mobilization
Sunday Metaverse
Sunday Tech Bits
Sunday Safety Dance
Sunday Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
X4 Details Today
Star Citizen Gamescom Presentation
Gatherings & Competitions
Saturday Metaverse 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.