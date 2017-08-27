Why is Brink Now Free? Why Not?

|
IGN caught up with Pete Hines at QuakeCon, and one of the topics they discussed is Brink going free-to-play, which happened out of the blue last week. His answer to why they made the move was "Like, why not?" The game has seen an uptick in player interest since the move, so they may be onto something here. Word is with the game selling for as little as 99 cents, they didn't have much to lose, while there's a chance this would help sell more DLC. Here's a bit:
Chatbear Announcements.