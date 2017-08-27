 
PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Tops Steam Player Count

[Aug 27, 2017, 2:56 pm ET] - 10 Comments

The Steam Game and Player Statistics page shows that PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS had the highest peak player count on Steam today, which Kotaku says is the second highest concurrent player count in Steam history. VentureBeat notes this managed to beat out Valve's own Dota 2, in spite of the MOBA's free-to-play advantage:

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds just did the impossible. It had more simultaneous players online through the Steam PC gaming service than Dota 2, according to data-tracking site Steam Spy. This is an incredible achievement because few releases have ever come close to threatening Dota 2’s concurrent player number. And that makes sense because Dota 2 is a free-to-play game that belongs to Valve, the same company that owns and operates Steam. This feat is even more impressive because Battlegrounds costs $30 to play and is still in the Early Access program for unfinished projects, so it is overcoming a higher barrier to entry and an extreme lack of polish.

Why is Brink Now Free? Why Not?
