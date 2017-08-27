PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Tops Steam Player Count

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds just did the impossible. It had more simultaneous players online through the Steam PC gaming service than Dota 2, according to data-tracking site Steam Spy. This is an incredible achievement because few releases have ever come close to threatening Dota 2’s concurrent player number. And that makes sense because Dota 2 is a free-to-play game that belongs to Valve, the same company that owns and operates Steam. This feat is even more impressive because Battlegrounds costs $30 to play and is still in the Early Access program for unfinished projects, so it is overcoming a higher barrier to entry and an extreme lack of polish.