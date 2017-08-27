PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Tops Steam Player Count

|
The Steam Game and Player Statistics page shows that PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS had the highest peak player count on Steam today, which Kotaku says is the second highest concurrent player count in Steam history. VentureBeat notes this managed to beat out Valve's own Dota 2, in spite of the MOBA's free-to-play advantage:
