Steam Top 10

[Aug 27, 2017, 2:56 pm ET] - 8 Comments

Speak of the devil. Look at what game once again tops Valve's weekly list of bestselling titles:

  1. PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS
  2. Grand Theft Auto V
  3. The Escapists 2
  4. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  5. F1 2017
  6. Quake Champions
  7. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
  8. Prey
  9. XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
  10. Total War: WARHAMMER II

