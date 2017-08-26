X4 Details Today

|
The EGOSOFT website has details on XCON, as fans of EGOSOFT's X series of space combat games are gathering as we speak at their offices in Würselen, Germany (thanks David). They say they will be revealing further plans for X4, the new installment in the series they revealed late last year. Things got underway at 9:00 am EDT, and the proceeding are streaming on Twitch. Here's word:
