X4 Details Today

We are getting closer to XCON and our plans on how to reveal X4 online are also getting more concrete. It looks like we will have quite a few visitors in our small office. That's great and we think we are prepared for the masses; everybody should be able to play at least 10 minutes of any VR version they would like to test (Oculus, Vive, with VR controller, gamepad or with HOTAS and VR combined).



LIVE STREAM and Q&A:

Those of you who cannot join us in Würselen will be able to see a live stream of the event and of the X4 presentation. Because of the sheer number of visitors we will try to make one large presentation for everybody, and stream it to all of our rooms. You can ask questions from anywhere within the office AND from the internet through our new Twitch channel:



http://www.twitch.tv/egosoftofficial