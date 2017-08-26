 
Star Citizen Gamescom Presentation

[Aug 26, 2017, 10:42 am ET] - 14 Comments

Speaking of space game livestreams, the Star Citizen Gamescom Presentation 2017 is now online, recapping a livestream from yesterday (thanks JDreyer). This has the latest on Cloud Imperium's long-in-development space opera. Word is: "Our fifth-annual Gamescom Presentation hosted by Chris Roberts. See the latest in Star Citizen's development live with the crowd at the Gloria Theater in Cologne, Germany."

