Speaking of space game livestreams, the Star Citizen Gamescom Presentation 2017 is now online, recapping a livestream from yesterday (thanks JDreyer). This has the latest on Cloud Imperium's long-in-development space opera. Word is: "Our fifth-annual Gamescom Presentation hosted by Chris Roberts. See the latest in Star Citizen's development live with the crowd at the Gloria Theater in Cologne, Germany."