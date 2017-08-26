 
Out of the Blue

[Aug 26, 2017, 10:41 am ET] - 3 Comments

R.I.P.: Jay Thomas, 'Cheers' actor, dead at 69 (thanks Devicer). Sad news, he is a long-time favorite radio personality of mine, and I remained a listener on Sirius.

Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Evil in The Supermarket.
Links: How the worst airline accident in history was avoided.
Science: James Webb Telescope will be infatuated with Europa and Enceladus.
It rains solid diamonds on Uranus and Neptune.
Images: Cockatoo would like to return this gift please. Thanks Kxmode.
You've had a hard day. You deserve this. Thanks Kxmode.
Media: Jay Thomas' Lone Ranger Story Letterman Dec 2014.
Top 12 Coke Zero Movie Deaths.
Going Down.
The Funnies: Powerball.

