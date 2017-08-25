Total War: WARHAMMER 2 Dark Elves Video

A new let's play trailer
from Total War: WARHAMMER 2 offers a look at the Dark Elves in action from the
upcoming fantasy strategy sequel. Here's word on this clip as well as what's led
up to it:
Our Total War: WARHAMMER II Dark Elves let's play concludes today as Malekith
the Witch King launches a wicked attack on his most hated enemy, the High Elves.
As we dive from the campaign game into battle, we see the beating heart of the
Dark Elf war machine. Their lust for slaughter is personified in the unique
trait Murderous Prowess; as the body-count mounts, the Dark Elves hit
fever-pitch and enter a maniac kill-state.
You'll see a wide array of units from the Dark Elf roster, including the
sensational flame-spewing Hydra, plus a first look at the Moon Dragon fielded by
the High Elves.
In yesterday's campaign let's play, we prepared by steering a Dark Elf Black Ark
into support range. Watch as we call down its earth-shaking bombardments on the
enemy mid-battle, disrupting and demoralising the High Elf lines.
If you missed yesterday's video detailing the unique campaign mechanics and
black-hearted playstyle of the Dark Elves, watch it here – and watch it first
for the best effect!
https://youtu.be/h7e3jCd62C0