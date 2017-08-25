Total War: WARHAMMER 2 Dark Elves Video

Our Total War: WARHAMMER II Dark Elves let's play concludes today as Malekith the Witch King launches a wicked attack on his most hated enemy, the High Elves.



As we dive from the campaign game into battle, we see the beating heart of the Dark Elf war machine. Their lust for slaughter is personified in the unique trait Murderous Prowess; as the body-count mounts, the Dark Elves hit fever-pitch and enter a maniac kill-state.



You'll see a wide array of units from the Dark Elf roster, including the sensational flame-spewing Hydra, plus a first look at the Moon Dragon fielded by the High Elves.



In yesterday's campaign let's play, we prepared by steering a Dark Elf Black Ark into support range. Watch as we call down its earth-shaking bombardments on the enemy mid-battle, disrupting and demoralising the High Elf lines.



If you missed yesterday's video detailing the unique campaign mechanics and black-hearted playstyle of the Dark Elves, watch it here – and watch it first for the best effect! https://youtu.be/h7e3jCd62C0



Total War: WARHAMMER II releases on 28th September this year and is available for pre-order now through Steam: http://store.steampowered.com/app/594570