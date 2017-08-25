WRC 7 Trailer

Bigben and Kylotonn are unveiling a new WRC 7 video, spotlighting the 2017 Ford Fiesta World Rally Car. WRC 7, the official video game of the 2017 FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) will be available in September on PlayStation®4, Xbox One, and PC.



In January 2017, four-time WRC World Champion Sébastien Ogier joined M-Sport World Rally Team, and a strong line-up that already included rising stars Ott Tänak and Elfyn Evans. Behind the wheel of the aggressive and more powerful 2017 Fiesta WRC, he adapted quickly and notably won Rallye Monte-Carlo and Vodafone Rally de Portugal. During the season’s first 10 rallies, the car has claimed four victories, 14 podiums, 56 special stage wins and led for 53 stages.



WRC 7 lets the player travel to the four corners of the Earth while participating in the World Championship’s 13 rallies, spread across 15 countries on 4 continents. Players can select the driver of their choice and put their skills to the test on difficult technical tracks. Snow, gravel, asphalt, mud… each rally brings a unique challenge on upgraded roads that are narrower, longer, more dangerous, and more realistic.