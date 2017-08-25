WRC 7 Trailer

A new gameplay trailer
from WRC 7
shows off the Ford Fiesta RS in action in the upcoming rally
racing sequel. Here's word on this offroad trip:
Bigben and Kylotonn are
unveiling a new WRC 7 video, spotlighting the 2017 Ford Fiesta World Rally Car.
WRC 7, the official video game of the 2017 FIA World Rally Championship (WRC)
will be available in September on PlayStation®4, Xbox One, and PC.
In January 2017, four-time WRC World Champion Sébastien Ogier joined M-Sport
World Rally Team, and a strong line-up that already included rising stars Ott
Tänak and Elfyn Evans. Behind the wheel of the aggressive and more powerful 2017
Fiesta WRC, he adapted quickly and notably won Rallye Monte-Carlo and Vodafone
Rally de Portugal. During the season’s first 10 rallies, the car has claimed
four victories, 14 podiums, 56 special stage wins and led for 53 stages.
WRC 7 lets the player travel to the four corners of the Earth while
participating in the World Championship’s 13 rallies, spread across 15 countries
on 4 continents. Players can select the driver of their choice and put their
skills to the test on difficult technical tracks. Snow, gravel, asphalt, mud…
each rally brings a unique challenge on upgraded roads that are narrower,
longer, more dangerous, and more realistic.