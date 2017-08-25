 
One Piece: Unlimited World Red - Deluxe Edition Released

[Aug 25, 2017, 8:08 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Steam now offers the Windows edition of One Piece: Unlimited World Red - Deluxe Edition, a remastered version of the latest One Piece: Unlimited game complete with more than 50 pieces of DLC. Here's the trailer from back when this was announced, and here are some details:

In ONE PIECE: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition, players will join the Straw Hat pirate crew as they set their sights for the Forgotten Island with their new mysterious raccoon friend Pato. After landing on the island the Straw Hat pirates are kidnapped by The Red Count; a powerful pirate who escaped the depths of Impel Down, an infamous underwater maximum-security prison for the most dangerous criminals the world has seen. Luffy must explore the Forgotten Island, accept quests from residents, and take on enemies as he attempts to save his kidnapped friends. Console players will be able to use local co-op mode to enjoy the main story with a friend or battle bosses together in Battle Coliseum. Players will be able to select from a large roster of popular ONE PIECE characters, each with their own unique attacks which fans of the show will instantly recognize.

