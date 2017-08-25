NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Legacy Has SHIPPUD

Speaking of offbeat game titles, NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM
Legacy
is also now available
on Steam
, offering a bundle of NARUTO SHIPPUDEN titles. Here's the
complicated explanation of all the options this presents:
BANDAI NAMCO
Entertainment America Inc.’s NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™: Ultimate Ninja® STORM Legacy is
available now as a full retail package including an artbook, SteelBook® case and
an anime Blue-ray disc for the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and
Xbox One in the Americas (excluding Brazil) for $79.99. A digital version is
available for download on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and STEAM® for $69.99. NARUTO
SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Legacy includes all four titles from the
Ultimate Ninja STORM series, spanning the NARUTO and SHIPPUDEN storylines. The
individual titles in the NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM series can also
be purchased separately through the digital stores on PlayStation 4, Xbox One
and STEAM for PC.
With NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™: Ultimate Ninja® STORM Legacy, players will experience
all of the titles in the series, which has sold more than 16 million copies
worldwide. The collection includes NARUTO: Ultimate Ninja STORM, NARUTO
SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 2, NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 3 Full
Burst as a remastered set and available for current generation consoles for the
very first time. The three remastered titles, as well as the included NARUTO
SHIPPUDEN Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 ROAD TO BORUTO will include all of the major
downloadable content offered throughout the series, giving fans the entire
NARUTO SHIPPUDEN storyline in one package. The set will also include an
exclusive SteelBook® case, NARUTO art book, and bonus NARUTO anime Blue-ray disc
at participating retailers for the PlayStation 4 system and Xbox One, making
this the perfect addition for any fan of the NARUTO series.
The digital versions of each Ultimate Ninja STORM title can be purchased
separately, with NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Trilogy available for
$39.99, and NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 1-3 available for $19.99
each.