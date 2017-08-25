 
NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Legacy Has SHIPPUD

[Aug 25, 2017, 8:08 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Speaking of offbeat game titles, NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Legacy is also now available on Steam, offering a bundle of NARUTO SHIPPUDEN titles. Here's the complicated explanation of all the options this presents:

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.’s NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™: Ultimate Ninja® STORM Legacy is available now as a full retail package including an artbook, SteelBook® case and an anime Blue-ray disc for the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and Xbox One in the Americas (excluding Brazil) for $79.99. A digital version is available for download on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and STEAM® for $69.99. NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Legacy includes all four titles from the Ultimate Ninja STORM series, spanning the NARUTO and SHIPPUDEN storylines. The individual titles in the NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM series can also be purchased separately through the digital stores on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and STEAM for PC.

With NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™: Ultimate Ninja® STORM Legacy, players will experience all of the titles in the series, which has sold more than 16 million copies worldwide. The collection includes NARUTO: Ultimate Ninja STORM, NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 2, NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 3 Full Burst as a remastered set and available for current generation consoles for the very first time. The three remastered titles, as well as the included NARUTO SHIPPUDEN Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 ROAD TO BORUTO will include all of the major downloadable content offered throughout the series, giving fans the entire NARUTO SHIPPUDEN storyline in one package. The set will also include an exclusive SteelBook® case, NARUTO art book, and bonus NARUTO anime Blue-ray disc at participating retailers for the PlayStation 4 system and Xbox One, making this the perfect addition for any fan of the NARUTO series.

The digital versions of each Ultimate Ninja STORM title can be purchased separately, with NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Trilogy available for $39.99, and NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 1-3 available for $19.99 each.

