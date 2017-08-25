Half-Life 2: Episode 3 Story Revealed?

|
In a surprise move, a post on Marclaidlaw.com from former Valve writer Marc Laidlaw offers long-suffering Half-Life fans some closure with a general story outline of Half-Life 2: Episode 3, giving a sense for how the unfinished DLC trilogy was supposed to conclude (thanks MeanJim). It's not clear if this is authorized, as the names of the characters are all changed, presumably to protect the guilty (the post is written from the PoV of Gertrude Fremont, Ph.D). Further, the site is now returning "connection refused" errors, but this may simply be due the server being overwhelmed by demand, but the Internet Wayback Machine has a cached copy. Also, addressing both the site's difficulties and the name alterations, the article is now also preserved on GitHub with all the names properly replaced with Valve's IP, which possibly puts the post in more jeopardy of being shut down. Thanks Valve News Network.
