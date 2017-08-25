 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Destiny 2 Beta Preloads Today

[Aug 25, 2017, 10:01 am ET] - 8 Comments

A weekly update on Bungie.net has details on preloads of the client for open beta testing of Destiny 2, which gets underway for everyone on Tuesday. Pre-installation will become available at 1:00 pm EDT through Blizzard's Battle.net for everyone, while those who preordered the game have an additional code to redeem to get their access to this one day early on Monday. The post also includes more videos from demonstrating the shooter sequel at Gamescom, including an Official European Dead Zone video showing off a previously unseen area. There are also new character intros in a Meet Cayde-6 video, and a Meet Hawthorne video. They also include a primer on the game's controls for beta testers, noting they can be remapped, but also showing Bungie's console roots with a cute keymap of the defaults, including a diagram of where to find your WASD keys. Here's the plan:

Only 4 more sleeps until you can play Destiny for the first time on your own personal computer. For players with early access (via pre-order or code), the ability to pre-install the Beta begins on Friday, August 25 at 10 AM Pacific Time. To pre-install, you must go to Blizzard’s Battle.net app and click the big “Install” button. If you pre-ordered at retail, take the Bungie code you got from your retailer and go to wwbungie.net/redeem to get your PC Beta early access code.

Before you jump in, you might want to take some time to get familiar with how you’ll control your Guardian and let loose your wide arsenal of weapons and abilities on any enemies foolish enough to stand in your way. To get you started early, we’ve created a quick image to show the default controls for Mouse and Keyboard on the PC.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
HL2: Episode 3 Story?
Destiny 2 Beta Preloads Today
F1 2017 Launches
Secret of Mana Remake Plans
Protagon Released
Morning Patches
Morning Interviews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
New NVIDIA and AMD Drivers
XCOM 2 Free Weekend
More Mass Effect?
Crusader Kings II: Jade Dragon Announced 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.