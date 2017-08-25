Destiny 2 Beta Preloads Today

Only 4 more sleeps until you can play Destiny for the first time on your own personal computer. For players with early access (via pre-order or code), the ability to pre-install the Beta begins on Friday, August 25 at 10 AM Pacific Time. To pre-install, you must go to Blizzard’s Battle.net app and click the big “Install” button. If you pre-ordered at retail, take the Bungie code you got from your retailer and go to wwbungie.net/redeem to get your PC Beta early access code.



Before you jump in, you might want to take some time to get familiar with how you’ll control your Guardian and let loose your wide arsenal of weapons and abilities on any enemies foolish enough to stand in your way. To get you started early, we’ve created a quick image to show the default controls for Mouse and Keyboard on the PC.