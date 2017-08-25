Destiny 2 Beta Preloads Today

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
A weekly update on Bungie.net has details on preloads of the client for open beta testing of Destiny 2, which gets underway for everyone on Tuesday. Pre-installation will become available at 1:00 pm EDT through Blizzard's Battle.net for everyone, while those who preordered the game have an additional code to redeem to get their access to this one day early on Monday. The post also includes more videos from demonstrating the shooter sequel at Gamescom, including an Official European Dead Zone video showing off a previously unseen area. There are also new character intros in a Meet Cayde-6 video, and a Meet Hawthorne video. They also include a primer on the game's controls for beta testers, noting they can be remapped, but also showing Bungie's console roots with a cute keymap of the defaults, including a diagram of where to find your WASD keys. Here's the plan:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 25 August 2017, 15:05.
Chatbear Announcements.