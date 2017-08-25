 
Secret of Mana Remake Plans

[Aug 25, 2017, 10:01 am ET] - 3 Comments

A new announcement trailer reveals a 3D remake of Secret of Mana is in the works, which Square Enix says will come to Steam, PlayStation 4, and PS Vita on February 15, 2018.

The Wikipedia has a history lesson on the 16-bit version, first released in 1993, and the PlayStation Blog has details on the project, calling the original "one of the greatest RPGs of all time." Here's word on the remake:

The game will faithfully adapt the beloved story and top-down gameplay while adopting modern 3D graphics and controls. Meaning that the game has been fully rebuilt from the ground up, but still remains true to the whimsical gameplay of the original. In this new remake, you can expect the great game all your friends have been saying you missed out on, reborn.

After playing the original, watching this trailer hits me right in the nostalgic feels… EVERY. SINGLE. TIME. So, if you’re like me and played the classic version, but wonder what new things you can look forward to outside of the completely revamped 3D graphics and updated gameplay:

  1. VOICED CHARACTERS: That’s right, you heard Randi in the trailer and you’ll finally get to hear Randi, Primm, Popoi and many other characters talk and express themselves throughout their adventure!
  2. To add to that, the game will have language options which will allow players to experience the game using Japanese voices and/or subtitles. A NEWLY ARRANGED SOUNDTRACK: We’re excited for you to hear a beautiful, newly arranged soundtrack that pays tribute to the original.
  3. LOCAL MULTIPLAYER: Yes! Sit down with two of your friends (up to three players) to experience the adventure together.

