Secret of Mana Remake Plans

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
A new announcement trailer reveals a 3D remake of Secret of Mana is in the works, which Square Enix says will come to Steam, PlayStation 4, and PS Vita on February 15, 2018.
The Wikipedia has a history lesson on the 16-bit version, first released in 1993, and the PlayStation Blog has details on the project, calling the original "one of the greatest RPGs of all time." Here's word on the remake:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 25 August 2017, 15:05.
Chatbear Announcements.