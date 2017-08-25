Protagon Released

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Steam now offers the release of Protagon, a new virtual reality game from indie developer Digital Eel. This requires an HTC Vive, and they say the game is built from the ground up as a VR experience. This trailer offers a look, and if you dig the soundtrack, you can download the main theme from Digital Eel. Here's word on the game:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 25 August 2017, 15:05.
Chatbear Announcements.