Protagon Released

[Aug 25, 2017, 10:01 am ET] - Post a Comment

Steam now offers the release of Protagon, a new virtual reality game from indie developer Digital Eel. This requires an HTC Vive, and they say the game is built from the ground up as a VR experience. This trailer offers a look, and if you dig the soundtrack, you can download the main theme from Digital Eel. Here's word on the game:

Protagon is a casual game designed from the ground up for the SteamVR experience. It blends concepts from mini-golf and pinball with an intuitive VR interface.

Just pull the handle on the ball, aim and release to launch it into the zero-gravity course! Can you make it under par? Each "hole" or level introduces new twists, obstacles and game mechanics to keep you challenged.

To complete your immersion in the unique world of Protagon, the game features hand-drawn background art by Iikka Keränen and awesome soundscapes created by Rich Carlson (both of the IGF award-winning Digital Eel), and original theme music by Sotiris Gougousis.

