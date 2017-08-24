 
New NVIDIA and AMD Drivers

[Aug 24, 2017, 8:05 pm ET]

The GeForce website announces the release of new GeForce Game Ready 385.41 WHQL drivers. Word is these "are optimized for Destiny 2's PC Open Beta, the NVIDIA HBAO+ and ShadowPlay Highlights PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds update, ARK: Survival Evolved's official release, F1 2017, Pro Evolution Soccer 2018, and Quake Champions' Early Access release." There are also new AMD Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.8.2 drivers (thanks [H]ardOCP) with support for F1 2017, PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS, and the Destiny 2 beta.

