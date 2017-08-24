New NVIDIA and AMD Drivers

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
The GeForce website announces the release of new GeForce Game Ready 385.41 WHQL drivers. Word is these "are optimized for Destiny 2's PC Open Beta, the NVIDIA HBAO+ and ShadowPlay Highlights PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds update, ARK: Survival Evolved's official release, F1 2017, Pro Evolution Soccer 2018, and Quake Champions' Early Access release." There are also new AMD Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.8.2 drivers (thanks [H]ardOCP) with support for F1 2017, PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS, and the Destiny 2 beta.
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 25 August 2017, 05:32.
Chatbear Announcements.