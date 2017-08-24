 
EA: Mass Effect: Andromeda a "Great Game" Series May Continue

[Aug 24, 2017, 8:05 pm ET] - 9 Comments

A post on Gamereactor UK has thoughts from EA's Patrick Söderlund on the future of the Mass Effect franchise (thanks [H]ardOCP). Following a rocky reception for Mass Effect: Andromeda and the news that the game would get no further single-player support, Patrick takes issue, saying it "got criticized a little more than it deserved." In fact, though he grants there were things they should have done better, he says it was "actually a great game." He notes the large fanbase of the series in saying he sees no reason they should not come back to it, though he does note that they may need a fresher approach next time:

"What we need to be careful though of is, whenever we bring Mass Effect back again, we have to make sure that we bring it back in a really [relevant] way, and in a fresh, exciting place. That's my job and Casey [Hudson]'s job, and BioWare and the Mass Effect team's job, to figure out what that looks like, and that we don't know yet, but we will."

