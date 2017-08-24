Crusader Kings II: Jade Dragon Announced

Paradox Interactive announces Jade Dragon, a new expansion "coming soon" to
Crusader Kings II. This will add the empire of China to the medieval grand
strategy sequel. A new
trailer offers a look, and the announcement includes some details:
Paradox Interactive, a stately pleasure palace devoted to ambitious rulers
from all corners of the globe, announces a new expansion coming soon to Crusader
Kings II. In “Jade Dragon,” the richest empire on earth looks to the west,
seeking subjects and adventure.
In Crusader Kings II: Jade Dragon, Paradox Development Studio introduces the
Empire of China as an off-map influence that can give great rewards or great
dangers to those whose realms lie in the shadow of the Dragon. Flatter the
Emperor with gifts of gold or concubines. Ask favors from the mighty prince.
Stay on the good side of his appointed marshals on your borders.
What’s the old saying about crisis being both “danger” and “opportunity”?
Features coming in Crusader Kings II: Jade Dragon include:
The Imperial Majesty Request: A new “China
Screen” lays out the status and desires of the Emperor of China, letting you
keep tabs on what he wants and how to earn his grace
Kow-tow For Now: Submit to the Empire as a
tributary, always keeping an eye on the waning power of the Emperor, so you
can time your escape to freedom
Adventure in the Great Wide Somewhere:
Disgruntled princes or curious adventurers may leave China to seek their own
fortune to the west.
Booty and the East: Collect wondrous new
Chinese artifacts for your characters, and explore a new Silk Road system
that adjusts returns based on China’s stability.
Rally Points: Instruct your levies to
automatically gather up exactly where you want them.
Dictionary of Chinese Characters: New
Chinese and Tibetan portraits and Chinese units bring the empire to life