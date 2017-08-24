 
Overwatch Season 6 Details and Mercy Change Plans

[Aug 24, 2017, 8:05 pm ET] - Post a Comment

A new Developer Update video for Overwatch features Jeff Kaplan outlining changes coming to Season 6 of competitive play for Overwatch. He says they've been listening to feedback and working on keeping things fresh and exciting for players. He starts off explaining seasons will now run for two months and goes on into more detail about what to expect. Jeff also takes to the YouTube in a new Hero Balance Updates video outlining changes coming to Mercy and D.Va. Some of the D.Va changes have been discussed already, so the big news here is that Mercy's Resurrection ability will no longer be an Ultimate, it will be her second basic ability. He explains her new ult as well as other changes that are coming to resurrect, which now works on a single player only.

