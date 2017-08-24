Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation Patch and Free DLC

Today, Stardock released a huge update and a free Co-Op Map Pack DLC for its massive-scale RTS game, Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation. A Steam weekend sale accompanies today's release and has the game and its other DLC on sale for up to 50% off.

"2.4 is a major update for the game," said Stardock CEO Brad Wardell. "Nearly every aspect has been improved from the UI, to balance, to modding capabilities. As a thank you to our multiplayer community, we're also releasing a free DLC that includes maps that are specifically meant to play co-op with your friends."

v2.4 also features UI changes, campaign and scenario updates, improvements to the overall gameplay experience, and more. Here are some details about the features that have been added:

UI: A full menu reworking makes the game more accessible with new orbital ability icons, improved chat displays, and more.

Campaign and Scenarios: Several scenarios and all three campaigns have been updated to refine difficulty levels, adjust to the changes of previous updates, and improve the user experience.

Modding: Modders have access to more parts of the game and will benefit from several changes that make modding more intuitive.

Balance: Changes to air units, anti-air, drones, and dreadnoughts will improve strategic diversity. The Substrate receives some additional changes in order to differentiate themselves from the PHC.

Vulkan Support: This graphics-rendering API offers enhanced OS compatibility and performance.

Updated Benchmark: The benchmark has been updated so that players can see how well their PC runs under Vulkan.

