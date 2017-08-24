Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation Patch and Free DLC

Stardock now offers the promised
version 2.4 update for Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation
along with a
free map pack for the real-time strategy game. Version 2.4 is considered a major
update, as it includes a UI overhaul, Vulkan support, and more, with
this forum post
listing all the details. Downloads are available on the
Stardock Store
and
Steam
, and the game and all its DLC are also currently on sale for 50% off.
Here's word:
Today, Stardock released a huge update and a free Co-Op Map
Pack DLC for its massive-scale RTS game, Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation. A
Steam weekend sale accompanies today's release and has the game and its other
DLC on sale for up to 50% off.
"2.4 is a major update for the game," said Stardock CEO Brad Wardell. "Nearly
every aspect has been improved from the UI, to balance, to modding capabilities.
As a thank you to our multiplayer community, we're also releasing a free DLC
that includes maps that are specifically meant to play co-op with your friends."
v2.4 also features UI changes, campaign and scenario updates, improvements to
the overall gameplay experience, and more. Here are some details about the
features that have been added:
- UI: A full menu reworking makes the game
more accessible with new orbital ability icons, improved chat displays, and
more.
- Campaign and Scenarios: Several scenarios
and all three campaigns have been updated to refine difficulty levels,
adjust to the changes of previous updates, and improve the user experience.
- Modding: Modders have access to more parts
of the game and will benefit from several changes that make modding more
intuitive.
- Balance: Changes to air units, anti-air,
drones, and dreadnoughts will improve strategic diversity. The Substrate
receives some additional changes in order to differentiate themselves from
the PHC.
- Vulkan Support: This graphics-rendering API
offers enhanced OS compatibility and performance.
- Updated Benchmark: The benchmark has been
updated so that players can see how well their PC runs under Vulkan.
Support for Vulkan, a graphics rendering API that improves OS compatibility
and performance, is also included in v2.4. Ashes of the Singularity was one of
the first DirectX 12 games. With this update for Escalation, the game continues
to bring cutting edge technology to its players by adding support for Vulkan.