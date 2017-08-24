 
Rule with an Iron Fish Released

[Aug 24, 2017, 8:05 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Steam now offers the release of Rule with an Iron Fish, a casual fishing RPG for Windows and macOS with a great title, just for the halibut. This is a port of a mobile game, and they explain what's changed:

Become the greatest pirate captain that ever fished! Add more pirates to your burgeoning island town! Listen to all their nonsensical complaints! Fish in ludicrous locations like swamps, active volcanoes and the sky!

Award-winning pirate fishing game lurches onto Steam by popular request! We’ve rewritten and reworked the game to accommodate desktops and tablet PCs. Play with mouse and keyboard, or use your tablet pen or touch screen!

