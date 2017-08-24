 
Grand Theft Auto Online Smuggler's Run Next Week

[Aug 24, 2017, 8:05 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Rockstar Games announces Smuggler's Run is coming to Grand Theft Auto Online on August 29th, offering yet another not-single-player content update for Grand Theft Auto V. This post has details and a trailer, as well as more on plans for more GTA Online updates coming down the road. Here's a bit on Smuggler's Run:

With a name that’s a nod to an early classic from the Rockstar Games catalog, Smuggler’s Run opens up the air corridors above Los Santos and Blaine County, providing new business opportunities while introducing a range of planes, choppers and even ultralights as highly viable options for transporting criminal cargo across the state – simultaneously opening up some creative new methods of dispatching any rival gangs along the way.

Smuggler's Run delivers a massive range of new, customizable aircraft perfect for any mission along with expansive new aircraft hangars in which to stash your fleet of fantastic flying machines. These new properties are also the HQ from which you manage your smuggling business – guided by Nervous Ron and assisted by Charlie, your new mechanic, who’ll take care of your collection of exotic aircraft.

