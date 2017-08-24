 
Ghost in the Shell Shooter Ending

[Aug 24, 2017, 8:05 pm ET] - 2 Comments

A forum post announces that Ghost in the Shell- Stand Alone Complex - First Assault Online is going offline by the end of this year (thanks PCGamesN). This free-to-play shooter came out in June 2016, and the post calls pulling the plug a very tough decision:

We’re sorry to inform you that we will be sunsetting Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex First Assault Online in North and South America, Europe, and the Oceania region, with final closure scheduled for December 6.

This was a very tough decision to make. The game has been in development for a long time, supported by developer, publisher, and community effort. Ultimately, we decided that continued development wasn’t going to help the game become what we all hoped it could become.

We will be supporting the game for the next several months during the sunset period, allowing both the development and publishing teams and the community to say goodbyes and enjoy the game.

In the near term, we’ll be removing the in-game store and will stop selling Steam DLC immediately.
After several months, the game service will be closed for good on December 6, 2017 at 10am PST.

It’s been a humbling experience to serve such a dedicated and engaged player community. We sincerely thank you for all the feedback and support you’ve given us throughout the years.

