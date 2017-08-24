Cossacks 3: The Golden Age Released

Cossacks 3: The Golden Age is now available, a final deluxe edition of the
real-time strategy game. There's no trailer for the new edition, so if you want
a look at this game you can check out the
official trailer,
which is close to a year old. This represents the final content from the Deluxe
Edition, and Deluxe Edition owners get two weeks exclusive access to a new pair
of nations. Here's word:
GSC Game World proudly presents the final Deluxe
Edition DLC - Cossacks 3: The Golden Age! Cossacks 3 are
participating in Daily Deal with -50% discount to base game and formerly
released DLCs both in order to celebrate this release.
Cossacks 3: The Golden Age would impress you with a bunch of
exciting content - its a whole new thrilling multiplayer gamemode "Historical
Battle", intriguing single player scenarios, amazing campaign, early access to 2
new anticipated nations and 5 new units, and of course 2 new amazing tracks!
Main features:
"Historical battle" – new
multiplayer gamemode, which allows up to 8 players to participate. 8
fascinating and widescale battles are waiting for warlords, who are ready to
challenge fate and rewrite the history.
"Oranien boven" – new historical
campaign. Lead the Dutch Republic through the darkest and brightest days
alike, participating in major conflicts of XVII century.
Singleplayer scenarios – four new
singleplayer missions: Siege of Dunkirk, War over Brazil, Caribbean
War and Portuguese Restoration War.
Switzerland and Piedmont: new strong
and beautiful nations are ready to battle in single and multiplayer game
modes both, as players fiercly fight for the top places in ranked.
New unique units: 5 new units will
increase amount of your game's strategies even further. Switzerland would
have 17th century Pikeman, Jaegar and Mounted Jaeger (unique hussar). Padre
and 18th century Dragoon would join Piedmonte.
Soundtrack – 2 brand new
soundtracks, dedicated to Switzerland and Piedmonte. Lead your armies to
victory, while listening epic and picturesque execution of national motives.
Digital Deluxe edition or DLC owners would have 2 weeks of exclusive access
to Piedmonte and Switzerland. After this initial period (starting from 7th of
September), all players would be able to play with these nations.
This DLC is the final part of the Deluxe Edition.