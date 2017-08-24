Blood Bowl 2 Legendary Edition Preorder Beta

Steam now
offers the preorder beta of the Blood Bowl 2 Legendary Edition, an
enhanced version of the tackle football game played by Warhammer characters.
This is a standalone release that's also available to Blood Bowl 2 owners as an
upgrade, and the beta is open to those who have preordered in either form.
Here's the previously released
content reveal trailer
and here are some details:
Much of the Legendary Edition's content is
available to test in this beta. Try your hand at coaching an exciting new roster
of teams: tame the wild Amazons, command the mighty Ogres, or desperately
attempt to score a touchdown with a Halfling team! Also entering the pitch are
the Vampires, the Underworld Denizens, the Goblins, the Elven Union, and the
all-new Kislev Circus teams – highly agile players joined by their fearsome
tamed bears. Additionally, all the races from the Team Pack will also be
temporarily available to every Beta tester, regardless of whether they own them
or not. With new features come even bloodier, crazy possibilities. Ever wanted
to lead a team made up of several different races? You can do exactly that, or
even lead All-Star teams comprised of only Star Players! During this Beta, enjoy
also many new tools and options enriching an already deep multiplayer
experience.
The two new solo modes, Challenge Mode and Eternal League, will be coming at the
Legendary Edition’s full launch. The Challenge mode will offer a variety of wild
match situations that must be solved within a single turn. Whether your
objective is pushing an ogre off the pitch, sending a Thrall to his death or
scoring the most improbable touchdown in Blood Bowl history, your coaching
talents will be pushed to the absolute limit! The Eternal League will be an
unending career mode for any of your available teams. Compete in matches across
multiple seasons, participating in tournaments with different sizes and rules,
as you keep evolving and levelling up your team.