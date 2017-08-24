 
Hyper Universe Early Access

[Aug 24, 2017, 10:04 am ET] - Post a Comment

Early access to Hyper Universe is now available in most territories on Steam, offering a MOBA that breaks with the conventions of the genre by employing a side-scrolling perspective. This trailer offers a look at how this works, and the announcement has further details, including word that the game will go fully free-to-play following the early access period:

Be among the first to leap into intensely fun, unique side-scrolling action MOBA, Hyper Universe, available now on Steam Early Access in North America, South America, Europe, and Oceania.

Players are invited to enter Hyper Universe Early Access for $15.99
(at a temporarily discounted price of $9.99), which includes:

  • 24 unlocked Hypers (playable champions) free along with all their unique equipment (worth an estimated $120), plus unlock four more Hypers just for leveling up
  • The opportunity to provide pivotal feedback to the development team, shaping the game as it moves towards official launch

Once Early Access ends, Hyper Universe will transition to free-to-play for everyone, and the Founders Pack will no longer be available for purchase. To join, visit the Hyper Universe Steam Page today.

Hyper Universe challenges players to take control of one of a multitude of battle-ready “Hypers” each armed with an array of insane abilities and fighting skills. Played with two-handed keyboard only or game controllers compatible with PS4, Xbox, Logitech, or Steam, Hyper Universe challenges players with five turrets to dominate and defend across multi-level, side-scrolling maps, as they jump up and run down ladders, bust through floors, and warp behind enemies to save the universe. The six character classes include a Tank, Bruiser, Specialist, Striker, Support, and Assassin.

