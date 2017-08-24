Early access to Hyper Universe is now available in most territories
on Steam,
offering a MOBA that breaks with the conventions of the genre by employing a side-scrolling perspective.
This trailer offers a
look at how this works, and the announcement has further details, including word
that the game will go fully free-to-play following the early access period:
Be
among the first to leap into intensely fun, unique side-scrolling action MOBA,
Hyper Universe, available
now on Steam Early Access in North America, South America, Europe, and Oceania.
Players are invited to enter Hyper Universe Early Access for $15.99
(at a temporarily discounted price of $9.99), which includes:
24 unlocked Hypers (playable champions) free along
with all their unique equipment (worth an estimated $120), plus unlock four
more Hypers just for leveling up
The opportunity to provide pivotal feedback to the
development team, shaping the game as it moves towards official launch
Once Early Access ends, Hyper Universe will transition to free-to-play for
everyone, and the Founders Pack will no longer be available for purchase. To
join, visit the
Hyper
Universe Steam Page today.
Hyper Universe challenges players to take control of one of a multitude of
battle-ready “Hypers” each armed with an array of insane abilities and fighting
skills. Played with two-handed keyboard only or game controllers compatible with
PS4, Xbox, Logitech, or Steam, Hyper Universe challenges players with five
turrets to dominate and defend across multi-level, side-scrolling maps, as they
jump up and run down ladders, bust through floors, and warp behind enemies to
save the universe. The six character classes include a Tank, Bruiser,
Specialist, Striker, Support, and Assassin.