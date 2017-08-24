Paradox Game Compensation Follow-up

|
An update to this forum post from Paradox has more on the previously announced plan to offer customers free games to compensate for an issue surrounding inconsistent price rollbacks. There is an update from today saying they've mailed everyone who opened a ticket about this with instructions on how to redeem their freebies, and another post from after that saying they will be doing manual redemptions for those having problems with the automated process. Word is: "As long as it was bought from a partner and your receipt shows you are eligible you will get your game/s. It will just have to be done manually and will take a little longer as we will have to compile all requests before moving forward!" Thanks Mashiki.
