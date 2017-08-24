TEKKEN 7 DLC Next Week

The return of Ultimate TEKKEN Bowl is finally upon us, so shine up your virtual bowling balls and get ready for one of the zaniest bonus games in TEKKEN history. Along with Ultimate TEKKEN Bowl, TEKKEN 7’s DLC #1 will include a myriad of other notable items that are sure to add visual pop to any TEKKEN 7 match, including:

Blood Vengeance School Uniforms (for Xiaoyu & Alisa)

Swimwear Swimsuits (All female fighters) Vintage 1920’s bathing suits

Idol Master themed outfits (All female fighters)

Traditional Japanese Fundoshi (All male fighters)

A new TEKKEN 7 trailer showing Ultimate TEKKEN Bowl action along with some of the outfits listed above is available now at the following YouTube link (ready for embedding): https://youtu.be/4m97Hm6Dmbc.



TEKKEN 7 is available for purchase now in the Americas for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PCs via STEAM. DLC #1 will be available on August 31, 2017 and is the first DLC content pack to be released as part of the TEKKEN 7 season pass. TEKKEN 7’s DLC #1 can also be purchased separately throughout the Americas.



Now suit-up in one of the new TEKKEN 7 outfits, strap on those virtual bowling shows, and we’ll see you at the bowling alley!