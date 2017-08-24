 
TEKKEN 7 DLC Next Week

[Aug 24, 2017, 10:04 am ET] - Post a Comment

A launch trailer for the first DLC for TEKKEN 7 is now available, along with word to expect this to be released one week from today on August 31st. The DLC will offer the return of the TEKKEN Bowl bowling mode as well as a bunch of new protective combat armor like swimsuits and schoolgirl outfits. Here's the plan:

The return of Ultimate TEKKEN Bowl is finally upon us, so shine up your virtual bowling balls and get ready for one of the zaniest bonus games in TEKKEN history. Along with Ultimate TEKKEN Bowl, TEKKEN 7’s DLC #1 will include a myriad of other notable items that are sure to add visual pop to any TEKKEN 7 match, including:

  • Blood Vengeance School Uniforms (for Xiaoyu & Alisa)
  • Swimwear
    • Swimsuits (All female fighters)
    • Vintage 1920’s bathing suits
  • Idol Master themed outfits (All female fighters)
  • Traditional Japanese Fundoshi (All male fighters)

A new TEKKEN 7 trailer showing Ultimate TEKKEN Bowl action along with some of the outfits listed above is available now at the following YouTube link (ready for embedding): https://youtu.be/4m97Hm6Dmbc.

TEKKEN 7 is available for purchase now in the Americas for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PCs via STEAM. DLC #1 will be available on August 31, 2017 and is the first DLC content pack to be released as part of the TEKKEN 7 season pass. TEKKEN 7’s DLC #1 can also be purchased separately throughout the Americas.

Now suit-up in one of the new TEKKEN 7 outfits, strap on those virtual bowling shows, and we’ll see you at the bowling alley!

