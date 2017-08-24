Out of the Blue

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
I recently shared my frustration over how slowly our packing is going, but I can report a little progress in this regard. Almost all of the books are now boxed and in storage, as are all the bookshelves that held them. Getting them out of here along with a bunch of other boxes is a promising development, and gives a glimpse at the light at the end of the tunnel. At this point it looks like we may be about two weeks from being able to put the house on the market, which will be a relief. Of course when this all started I thought it would all take a couple of months, so it remains to see how long it takes to get through what I'm now imagining will take a couple of weeks.
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 24 August 2017, 10:15.
Chatbear Announcements.