Out of the Blue

I recently shared my frustration over how slowly our packing is going, but I can report a little progress in this regard. Almost all of the books are now boxed and in storage, as are all the bookshelves that held them. Getting them out of here along with a bunch of other boxes is a promising development, and gives a glimpse at the light at the end of the tunnel. At this point it looks like we may be about two weeks from being able to put the house on the market, which will be a relief. Of course when this all started I thought it would all take a couple of months, so it remains to see how long it takes to get through what I'm now imagining will take a couple of weeks.