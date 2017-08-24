 
Out of the Blue

[Aug 24, 2017, 10:04 am ET]

I recently shared my frustration over how slowly our packing is going, but I can report a little progress in this regard. Almost all of the books are now boxed and in storage, as are all the bookshelves that held them. Getting them out of here along with a bunch of other boxes is a promising development, and gives a glimpse at the light at the end of the tunnel. At this point it looks like we may be about two weeks from being able to put the house on the market, which will be a relief. Of course when this all started I thought it would all take a couple of months, so it remains to see how long it takes to get through what I'm now imagining will take a couple of weeks.

Packed Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Caged Forest.
Dead Horizon.
Stories: Jared Leto, Margot Robbie Teaming on Joker-Harley Quinn Movie.
Police Launch Investigation After 'Distressing' Video Emerges of High School Cheerleaders Forced Into Splits. Ow
Science: SpaceX goes for a dozen today, and to surpass Russia in launches.
High doses of vitamin B supplements tied to lung cancer risk, study says.
Media: John Oliver - Nuclear Waste.
When You Finally Find A Quiet Spot For Fishing (NSFW).
An Impressive Japanese Rube Goldberg Machine.

Cossacks 3: The Golden Age Released
Blood Bowl 2 Legendary Edition Preorder Beta
Hyper Universe Early Access
Paradox Game Compensation Follow-up
TEKKEN 7 DLC Next Week
Morning Previews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Tyranny Expansion Next Month
Overwatch Mei Trailer
Heroes of the Storm Kel'Thuzad Trailers
Tropico 6 Trailer
Hearthstone Trailer
Arrow Heads Trailer 		  

 




