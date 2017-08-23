Tyranny Expansion Next Month

|
Paradox Interactive announces a new expansion called Bastard's Wound is coming to Tyranny on September 7th, adding new content to Obsidian's role-playing game. A new Gamescom trailer offers a cinematic look at what to expect, and this announcement has more details:
