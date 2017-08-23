 
Tyranny Expansion Next Month

[Aug 23, 2017, 6:52 pm ET] - 12 Comments

Paradox Interactive announces a new expansion called Bastard's Wound is coming to Tyranny on September 7th, adding new content to Obsidian's role-playing game. A new Gamescom trailer offers a cinematic look at what to expect, and this announcement has more details:

Paradox Interactive, a publisher of games and a loyal servant of Kyros, today announced the release date for Bastard’s Wound, the next expansion for Tyranny. Featuring major new challenges for the player and new companion quests for the award-winning role-playing game (RPG) developed by Obsidian Entertainment, Tyranny: Bastard’s Wound will become available worldwide on September 7, 2017 for Windows, MacOS, and Linux PCs. The expansion will be available from digital retailers everywhere for $14.99.

The Bastard’s Wound DLC adds a new region to the game, with a host of new quests and people to conquer. Delve deeper into the mysteries of Terratus as you bring Kyros' justice (or your own version of it) to a new corner of the Tiers. In addition to the new region, Bastard's Wound gives you a chance to learn more about your party in a trio of companion quests featuring Lantry, Verse, and Barik.

For more information on Tyranny, please visit https://www.paradoxplaza.com/tyranny

