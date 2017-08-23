Overwatch Mei Trailer

|
A new animated short from Overwatch called "Rise and Shine" fills in more of the tragic backstory of Mei, the game's most cold-blooded killer. Here's the description: 'In "Rise and Shine', Mei wakes up years after being cryogenically frozen to find that Overwatch has been disbanded, the world is very different than the one she knows, and that she is the last surviving scientist at Ecopoint: Antarctica. With limited resources and time, Mei must use science to figure out a way to get help."
