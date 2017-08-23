 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Heroes of the Storm Kel'Thuzad Trailers

[Aug 23, 2017, 6:52 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Kel'Thuzad Spotlight video for Heroes of the Storm offers a look at the next hero coming to Blizzard's MOBA. This offers their usual outline of the character's lore and abilities in the game. This is accompanied by a new resurrecting Kel’Thuzad trailer with a deeper dive. Word is: "Join us for a behind-the-scenes detailed look at what went into bringing one of the most iconic villians [sic] of WarCraft lore into the Nexus. In this 5-part series, we’ll follow designers, artists, writers and developers from around the company to show you exactly what went into resurrecting Kel’Thuzad, Archlich of Naxxramas."

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Tyranny Expansion Next Month
Overwatch Mei Trailer
Heroes of the Storm Kel'Thuzad Trailers
Tropico 6 Trailer
Hearthstone Trailer
Arrow Heads Trailer
Evening Patches
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Inmates Announced
Bethesda Reveals VR Release Dates
Rainbow Six Siege Free Weekend
The Guild 3 Early Access Next Month 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.