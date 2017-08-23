Heroes of the Storm Kel'Thuzad Trailers

|
Kel'Thuzad Spotlight video for Heroes of the Storm offers a look at the next hero coming to Blizzard's MOBA. This offers their usual outline of the character's lore and abilities in the game. This is accompanied by a new resurrecting Kel’Thuzad trailer with a deeper dive. Word is: "Join us for a behind-the-scenes detailed look at what went into bringing one of the most iconic villians [sic] of WarCraft lore into the Nexus. In this 5-part series, we’ll follow designers, artists, writers and developers from around the company to show you exactly what went into resurrecting Kel’Thuzad, Archlich of Naxxramas."
