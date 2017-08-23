Tropico 6 Trailer

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
A new Gamescom trailer from Tropico 6 shows off more of what to expect when gamers return to power in the upcoming island dictator sequel. As the accompanying blurb notes, this offers our first look at gameplay from the next installment in the series:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 24 August 2017, 00:57.
Chatbear Announcements.