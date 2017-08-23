Hearthstone Trailer

A new animated short
from Hearthstone called Hearth and Home attempts to convey the allure of
Blizzard's digital card game. Here's word:
Blizzard Entertainment today
debuted Hearth and Home, a brand-new musical animated short that explores the
story of Hearthstone®’s mystical Tavern—the setting for Blizzard’s smash-hit
digital strategy card game. Hearth and Home is a whimsical introduction to the
Tavern and its patrons and serves as the first in an upcoming series of animated
shorts, as well as comics, that draw players into the game’s distinctively
charming setting.
The Tavern is a warm and welcoming place full of laughter, camaraderie, and
good-natured competition, and home to a charming cast of characters assembled
from every corner of Azeroth. This includes vibrant and (mostly) friendly folks
such as Malto, the kindly old mage; and Sarge, the Tavern’s resident mouse. The
personalities in this ethereal inn draw inspiration from the many types of
Hearthstone players who enjoy Hearthstone in real life. Whether they’re seasoned
pros or just getting into the game like the young protagonist Ava, there’s a
place in the Tavern for everyone.
“With Hearth and Home, our new animated short, we aimed to capture the wonder
and magic of Hearthstone—in the Tavern’s welcoming interior, in its colorful
patrons, and of course in their catchy song,” said Lydia Bottegoni, senior vice
president of Story & Franchise Development at Blizzard Entertainment. “We’re
looking forward to sharing more tales from the Hearthstone Tavern featuring Ava
and her friends in the months ahead.”