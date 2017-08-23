Arrow Heads Trailer

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Here's a new trailer showing off gameplay from Arrow Heads, a battle royale fought with bows and arrows. The game is due on September 21st, and the clip can help us decide if it's going to hit the mark. It also comes along with word on its two game modes: "The game will launch with two different modes. The first is a free for all mode we like to call Arena. In this mode you can challenge friends through local or online play! The second mode is a survival wave based mode we refer to as Arcade. Think you can survive all 25 waves? Pick up the game on September 21st and find out."
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 24 August 2017, 00:57.
Chatbear Announcements.