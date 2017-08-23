 
Inmates Announced

[Aug 23, 2017, 10:08 am ET] - 5 Comments

Inmates is a new psychological horror game (with puzzle elements) coming in the next few months from publisher Iceberg Interactive and developer Davit Andreasyan. A Steam page and an announcement trailer are already available, and the offer details on the game, which uses the classic wake up with insomnia trope:

You’ve awoken from a nightmare, Jonathan. But did it truly end? You are in a run-down prison cell and have no clue how you got there. You’re terrified and confused, but you also feel something else: a painful sense of familiarity.

You’ve convinced yourself this is all just a nightmare. Unfortunately, according to the voice coming from the old radio, things are not as simple as you’d like them to be.

Discover the truth behind your predicament while trying to stay sane, in this most disturbing of horror games.

Features

  • Interact with the environment to unravel the truth
  • Intense and mind-bending puzzles
  • Suffocating setting
  • Disturbing imagery
  • High-quality graphics powered by Unreal Engine 4
  • Full controller support
  • Estimated game length: 3-4 hours

