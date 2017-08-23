Inmates Announced

|
Inmates is a new psychological horror game (with puzzle elements) coming in the next few months from publisher Iceberg Interactive and developer Davit Andreasyan. A Steam page and an announcement trailer are already available, and the offer details on the game, which uses the classic wake up with insomnia trope:
