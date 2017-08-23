Inmates Announced

You’ve awoken from a nightmare, Jonathan. But did it truly end? You are in a run-down prison cell and have no clue how you got there. You’re terrified and confused, but you also feel something else: a painful sense of familiarity.



You’ve convinced yourself this is all just a nightmare. Unfortunately, according to the voice coming from the old radio, things are not as simple as you’d like them to be.



Discover the truth behind your predicament while trying to stay sane, in this most disturbing of horror games.



Features

Interact with the environment to unravel the truth

Intense and mind-bending puzzles

Suffocating setting

Disturbing imagery

High-quality graphics powered by Unreal Engine 4

Full controller support

Estimated game length: 3-4 hours