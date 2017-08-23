Bethesda Reveals VR Release Dates

Some of you might already be packed and ready to make your annual pilgrimage to Dallas for this year’s QuakeCon, starting later this week. But even if you haven’t yet packed up your rig for the BYOC, now’s the perfect time to plan out your activities while there. With that in mind, check out our welcome video, stuffed with info and insights – including some newly announced release dates!



Along with hands-on for several Bethesda games – including Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus and the first-ever hands-on for The Evil Within 2 and Dishonored: Death of the Outsider – you can watch the finale to the million-dollar Quake World Championships live, in person.

But that’s not all. We even snuck in some launch dates for three VR titles, which will also be playable at QuakeCon:

Skyrim VR: November 17 for PSVR (PlayStation 4)

DOOM VFR: December 1 for PSVR (PlayStation 4), HTC VIVE (PC)

Fallout 4 VR: December 12 for HTC VIVE (PC)

If you’re not attending QuakeCon, you can still take advantage of the annual QuakeCon Sale, and watch the Quake World Championships live online at www.twitch.tv/quakechampions and www.facebook.com/Quake/. Plus, don’t miss out on an opportunity to nab a limited-time special-edition weapon in Quake Champions – but you’ll have to watch to video to find out more…



See you in Dallas on August 24–27 at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center!