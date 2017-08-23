Bethesda Reveals VR Release Dates

As they get set to kick off this year's QuakeCon later this week,
Bethesda reveals release plans for their three planned virtual reality
titles, saying DOOM VFR, Fallout 4 VR, and Skyrim VR will all arrive by the end
of this year (no PC version of Skyrim VR is planned).
This video
celebrates the release dates and the convention, and offers details on how you
can score a "limited-time special-edition" weapon for Quake Champions.
Here's the plan:
Some of you might already be packed and ready to make
your annual pilgrimage to Dallas for this year’s QuakeCon, starting later this
week. But even if you haven’t yet packed up your rig for the BYOC, now’s the
perfect time to plan out your activities while there. With that in mind, check
out our welcome video, stuffed with info and insights – including some newly
announced release dates!
Along with hands-on for several Bethesda games – including Wolfenstein II: The
New Colossus and the first-ever hands-on for The Evil Within 2 and Dishonored:
Death of the Outsider – you can watch the finale to the million-dollar Quake
World Championships live, in person.
But that’s not all. We even snuck in some launch dates for three VR titles,
which will also be playable at QuakeCon:
Skyrim VR: November 17 for PSVR (PlayStation 4)
DOOM VFR: December 1 for PSVR (PlayStation 4), HTC
VIVE (PC)
Fallout 4 VR: December 12 for HTC VIVE (PC)
If you’re not attending QuakeCon, you can still take advantage of the annual
QuakeCon Sale, and watch the Quake World Championships live online at
www.twitch.tv/quakechampions
and www.facebook.com/Quake/. Plus,
don’t miss out on an opportunity to nab a limited-time special-edition weapon in
Quake Champions – but you’ll have to watch to video to find out more…
See you in Dallas on August 24–27 at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention
Center!