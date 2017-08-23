Rainbow Six Siege Free Weekend

|
UbiBlog announces a free weekend for Rainbow Six Siege gets underway tomorrow. This offers the chance to sample the shooter and also grants access to the test servers to check out the upcoming Operation Blood Orchid expansion. And those who buy the game based on the sample will retain all their progress from the free weekend. This video supports the news, and here are the details:
