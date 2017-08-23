Rainbow Six Siege Free Weekend

Rainbow Six Siege recently hit the 20-million-registered-players milestone, and you can soon add yourself to the tally thanks to an upcoming free weekend that runs from August 24 through August 27 on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC (via Steam and Uplay). All progress earned during the free weekend will transfer over to the full game, which will be 50% off from August 24 to September 4.



Additionally, PC players will be able to participate in the Technical Test Server run of Operation Blood Orchid on August 29, which will give them the opportunity to try out its three new Operators and new Hong Kong theme park map. Operation Blood Orchid is currently targeting a September 5 release.