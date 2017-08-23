 
Rainbow Six Siege Free Weekend

[Aug 23, 2017, 10:08 am ET] - Post a Comment

UbiBlog announces a free weekend for Rainbow Six Siege gets underway tomorrow. This offers the chance to sample the shooter and also grants access to the test servers to check out the upcoming Operation Blood Orchid expansion. And those who buy the game based on the sample will retain all their progress from the free weekend. This video supports the news, and here are the details:

Rainbow Six Siege recently hit the 20-million-registered-players milestone, and you can soon add yourself to the tally thanks to an upcoming free weekend that runs from August 24 through August 27 on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC (via Steam and Uplay). All progress earned during the free weekend will transfer over to the full game, which will be 50% off from August 24 to September 4.

Additionally, PC players will be able to participate in the Technical Test Server run of Operation Blood Orchid on August 29, which will give them the opportunity to try out its three new Operators and new Hong Kong theme park map. Operation Blood Orchid is currently targeting a September 5 release.

