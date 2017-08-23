The Guild 3 Early Access Next Month

|
THQ Nordic says early access to The Guild 3 will get underway starting September 26th, saying they expect the full official release of the life simulation expected in Q2 of next year. They say to expect a more details early access roadmap following the conclusion of Gamescom:
