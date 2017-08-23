.hack//G.U. Last Recode collects the three .hack//G.U. action-RPG titles; Rebirth, Reminisce, and Redemption with updated 1080p resolution, 16:9 widescreen picture, and 60fps frame rate, gameplay balance changes, and a brand new fourth chapter to the thrilling series, making this collection the definitive .hack//G.U. experience for fans and newcomers alike.