.hack//G.U. Last Recode in November

[Aug 23, 2017, 10:08 am ET] - Post a Comment

BANDAI NAMCO announces a November 3rd release date for .hack//G.U. Last Recode, a collection of three action RPGs from the .hack//G.U. series, which taught us you can create a game title by dropping something on your keyboard. This also includes a new fourth chapter, which is shown off in this trailer. Here are more details:

.hack//G.U. Last Recode collects the three .hack//G.U. action-RPG titles; Rebirth, Reminisce, and Redemption with updated 1080p resolution, 16:9 widescreen picture, and 60fps frame rate, gameplay balance changes, and a brand new fourth chapter to the thrilling series, making this collection the definitive .hack//G.U. experience for fans and newcomers alike.

