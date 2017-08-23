|
BANDAI NAMCO announces a November 3rd release date for .hack//G.U. Last Recode, a collection of three action RPGs from the .hack//G.U. series, which taught us you can create a game title by dropping something on your keyboard. This also includes a new fourth chapter, which is shown off in this trailer. Here are more details:
