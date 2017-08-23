Out of the Blue

I'm doing better this morning after a slightly rough week. I mentioned waking up with a sore shoulder last week. This got to the point where I was waking up every time I needed to roll over in my sleep, as it seems my unconscious became aware this was how I was hurting myself, I was starting to run on the ragged edge from losing a couple of hours of sleep every day. This finally eased up last night, and I was able to sleep straight through the night for the first time in almost a week, which is quite a relief.