Out of the Blue

[Aug 23, 2017, 10:07 am ET] - 9 Comments

I'm doing better this morning after a slightly rough week. I mentioned waking up with a sore shoulder last week. This got to the point where I was waking up every time I needed to roll over in my sleep, as it seems my unconscious became aware this was how I was hurting myself, I was starting to run on the ragged edge from losing a couple of hours of sleep every day. This finally eased up last night, and I was able to sleep straight through the night for the first time in almost a week, which is quite a relief.

Achy Breaky Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Burning Wheels Kitchen Rush.
Link: Critics Vote The 100 Greatest Comedies.
Stories: Joker Movie Is Depressingly Inevitable.
Hermit caught after 27 years in Maine woods. Thanks The Flying Penguin.
End of an Era: Village Voice Will No Longer Be in Print. A New York thing.
Science: Freeze-Frame: Paramount To Open The First Frozen Commercial Vault In The U.S.
Media: Space Station Transiting 2017 ECLIPSE, My Brain Stopped Working. Thanks Rhialto.
ADULTS PLAY SONIC MANIA! (React- Gaming).
Spinout Close Call At Kaitoke Intersection.

