Shadow Warrior (2013) Free; New Shadow Warrior 2 DLC

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Steam now offers Shadow Warrior 2: Bounty Hunt DLC Part 2, new DLC for Shadow Warrior 2, the first-person shooter sequel. To celebrate, the game is on sale for the next week, and they are also offering Shadow Warrior for free on Steam for the next two days. The freebie is Flying Wild Hog's 2013 predecessor to this one, rather than the 1997 original which has been offered for free several times in the past (though this one has been free before as well. Here's the scoop on the DLC:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 23 August 2017, 00:02.
Chatbear Announcements.