Shadow Warrior (2013) Free; New Shadow Warrior 2 DLC

[Aug 22, 2017, 5:50 pm ET] - 5 Comments

Steam now offers Shadow Warrior 2: Bounty Hunt DLC Part 2, new DLC for Shadow Warrior 2, the first-person shooter sequel. To celebrate, the game is on sale for the next week, and they are also offering Shadow Warrior for free on Steam for the next two days. The freebie is Flying Wild Hog's 2013 predecessor to this one, rather than the 1997 original which has been offered for free several times in the past (though this one has been free before as well. Here's the scoop on the DLC:

Flying Wild Hog and Devolver Digital have released Shadow Warrior 2: Bounty Hunt Part 2, the next and final free DLC mission pack for the melee-centric FPS. Shadow Warrior 2 is 50% off through the week on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 to celebrate the new content’s release and the first Shadow Warrior is free on Steam August 22 – 23 [http://store.steampowered.com/sale/shadow-warrior/].

The Shadow Warrior 2: Bounty Hunt Part 2 DLC delivers 13 thrilling new missions, two spectacular new weapons, and three powerful new perks for Lo Wang and the gang. Strap on your katana and go for one last ride alone or in co-op through missions like Lost Girls, Missing Yakuza, and Danger Zone with new weapons like the Tactical Bullet Spewing Machine (TBSM).

Shadow Warrior 2 is the stunning evolution of Flying Wild Hog’s offbeat first-person shooter following the further misadventures of former corporate shogun Lo Wang. Now surviving as a reclusive mercenary on the edge of a corrupted world, the formidable warrior must again wield a devastating combination of guns, blades, magic and wit to strike down the demonic legions overwhelming the world he inadvertently corrupted. Battle alongside allies online in four-player co-op or go it alone in spectacular landscapes to complete daring missions and collect powerful new weapons, armor, and arcane relics of legend.

