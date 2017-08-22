Quake Champions’ free-to-play version will launch at a later date. However, players who previously redeemed a Closed Beta key will be able to continue playing Quake Champions in free-to-play mode, only via Bethesda.net. These players will play on the same servers as Champions Pack owners and have the option of upgrading to the Champions Pack or buying additional Champions at any time. Players new to Quake Champions will need to either buy the Champions Pack or wait until free-to-play mode launches at a later date.



Put a little DOOM in Your Quake!

Quake Champions’ newest playable Champion, DOOM Slayer, comes straight from the depths of hell to the Arenas, wielding his pounding fists and an unceasing thirst for blood. Fans of DOOM can run amok using DOOM Slayer’s active ability, Berserk – smashing enemies into bloody piles of gibs with his bare hands. DOOM Slayer’s passive ability will also be familiar to DOOM fans; reach new heights with Double Jump, which allows the DOOM Slayer to jump a second time while in mid-air.



Additional Content & Features Going Live at Early Access



In addition to the new Champion, Quake Champions Early Access also introduces a host of new content and features for players, including:

Two New Maps: Church of Azathoth and Tempest Shrine

Rune Challenges: Players will be rewarded for completing new Rune Challenges found in Backpacks

Lore System: Players will find Lore Items hidden throughout Arenas in vases. By collecting all 10 Lore Items for a specific Champion, they will unlock that Champion’s high-end Lore Skin.

Improved New Player Onboarding: New features to help get fresh fraggers up to speed include a movement tutorial, shooting gallery and the ability to choose a skill level

New Customization Options: New options include new Champion skin sets and weapon shaders

In-Game Voice Chat