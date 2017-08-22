Bethesda.net announcesQuake Champions is now available in early access
through the Bethesda.net launcher and
Steam.
The game will eventually be free-to-play, but participation at this time
requires the purchase of a Champions Pack.
This trailer
celebrates the news with a look at the game, and here's word:
Quake
Champions’ free-to-play version will launch at a later date. However, players
who previously redeemed a Closed Beta key will be able to continue playing Quake
Champions in free-to-play mode, only via Bethesda.net. These players will play
on the same servers as Champions Pack owners and have the option of upgrading to
the Champions Pack or buying additional Champions at any time. Players new to
Quake Champions will need to either buy the Champions Pack or wait until
free-to-play mode launches at a later date.
Put a little DOOM in Your Quake!
Quake Champions’ newest playable Champion, DOOM Slayer, comes straight from the
depths of hell to the Arenas, wielding his pounding fists and an unceasing
thirst for blood. Fans of DOOM can run amok using DOOM Slayer’s active ability,
Berserk – smashing enemies into bloody piles of gibs with his bare hands. DOOM
Slayer’s passive ability will also be familiar to DOOM fans; reach new heights
with Double Jump, which allows the DOOM Slayer to jump a second time while in
mid-air.
Additional Content & Features Going Live at Early Access
In addition to the new Champion, Quake Champions Early Access also introduces a
host of new content and features for players, including:
Two New Maps: Church of Azathoth and
Tempest Shrine
Rune Challenges: Players will be rewarded
for completing new Rune Challenges found in Backpacks
Lore System: Players will find Lore Items
hidden throughout Arenas in vases. By collecting all 10 Lore Items for a
specific Champion, they will unlock that Champion’s high-end Lore Skin.
Improved New Player Onboarding: New
features to help get fresh fraggers up to speed include a movement tutorial,
shooting gallery and the ability to choose a skill level
New Customization Options: New options
include new Champion skin sets and weapon shaders