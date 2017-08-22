 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

The Escapists 2 Breaks Out

[Aug 22, 2017, 5:50 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Steam News announces the release of The Escapists 2, Team 17's jailbreak sequel. This post has a launch trailer and more details. Here's word on the game:

Risk it all to breakout from the toughest prisons in the world. Explore the biggest prisons yet, with multiple floors, roofs, vents and underground tunnels.
You’ll have to live by the prison rules, attending roll call, doing prison jobs and following strict routines; all the while secretly engineering your bid for freedom!
Your prison escape antics will take you from the frosty Fort Tundra, a train hurtling through the desert, and even to the final frontier!

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Shadow Warrior (2013) Free; New Shadow Warrior 2 DLC
Quake Champions Early Access
BRINK Goes Free-to-Play
The Escapists 2 Breaks Out
GWENT: Thronebreaker Announced
Total War: ARENA Closed Beta Next Week
Call of Duty: WWII Headquarters
Phantom Doctrine Announced
ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN Trailer
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Patches
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
etc., etc.
Into the Black
New AMD Drivers 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.