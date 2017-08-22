The Escapists 2 Breaks Out

Risk it all to breakout from the toughest prisons in the world. Explore the biggest prisons yet, with multiple floors, roofs, vents and underground tunnels.

You’ll have to live by the prison rules, attending roll call, doing prison jobs and following strict routines; all the while secretly engineering your bid for freedom!

Your prison escape antics will take you from the frosty Fort Tundra, a train hurtling through the desert, and even to the final frontier!