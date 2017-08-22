 
GWENT: Thronebreaker Announced

[Aug 22, 2017, 5:50 pm ET] - 1 Comment

GOG.com announces GWENT: Thronebreaker, a new single-player story campaign for CD PROJEKT RED's card game spinoff of The Witcher series. Here's a teaser trailer and here's the announcement:

A single player story of intrigue, tough choices, and unique gameplay twists.

Thronebreaker, the single player story campaign for GWENT, is coming soon from CD PROJEKT RED.

GWENT: Thronebreaker spins a truly regal tale of Meve — a war-veteran queen of two Northern Realms. Facing an imminent foreign invasion, Meve is forced to once again enter the warpath, and sets out on a dark journey of destruction and revenge.

Throughout the campaign, players will explore new and never before seen parts of The Witcher world, embark on thought-provoking quests, gather resources, as well as engage in custom-made story battles, which twist the game’s rules in wildly unexpected ways. GWENT: Thronebreaker will release this year on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. More information is available on playgwent.com.

