GWENT: Thronebreaker Announced

A single player story of intrigue, tough choices, and unique gameplay twists.



Thronebreaker, the single player story campaign for GWENT, is coming soon from CD PROJEKT RED.



GWENT: Thronebreaker spins a truly regal tale of Meve — a war-veteran queen of two Northern Realms. Facing an imminent foreign invasion, Meve is forced to once again enter the warpath, and sets out on a dark journey of destruction and revenge.



Throughout the campaign, players will explore new and never before seen parts of The Witcher world, embark on thought-provoking quests, gather resources, as well as engage in custom-made story battles, which twist the game’s rules in wildly unexpected ways. GWENT: Thronebreaker will release this year on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. More information is available on playgwent.com.