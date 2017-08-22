Total War: ARENA Closed Beta Next Week

Creative Assembly and Wargaming announce that closed beta testing for Total
War: ARENA
will get underway on September 1st. They note that alpha test
participants are automatically included, and direct anyone who's interested to
the Total War: ARENA website
. This
doesn't make it clear how to be invited, but encouragingly offers downloads of
the game client right on the front page. They do offer details on testing and
the game itself:
Development studio Creative Assembly and publisher
Wargaming Alliance announced today that the real-time tactical battle game Total
War: ARENA will enter global Closed Beta testing on September 1, 2017.
Upon launch of the CBT, budding tacticians have three factions at their
disposal: cunning Romans, imposing Greeks and ruthless Barbarians. Ten iconic
commanders from history are ready to lead their army to the battlefield
including Caesar, Leonidas and the new addition for the CBT—Boudica. The Queen
of the Iceni brings with her an entirely new Barbarian army Tech Tree to
progress through including fearsome Wardogs. With over 140 units available to
fight in epic scale 10 vs 10 battles, there are countless ways to build an army
and plan a battle strategy to secure victory.
“We had a thorough Alpha period for Total War: ARENA that really proved
valuable,” said Sergei Laptenok, Total War: ARENA Product Director at Wargaming
Alliance. “Working with the community helped us always ensure the player is at
the heart of what we do. Now, with the CBT and beyond, we’re looking forward to
bringing the game a lot of cool content that will delight players.”
“Our vision for Total War: ARENA is to make history accessible and enjoyable,
and so we’re very excited to be inviting more players to join the game, and to
release an iconic new commander, Boudicca, along with the brutal Wardogs to take
to the battlefield,” said Gabor Beressy, Total War: ARENA Game Director at
Creative Assembly.
Over the initial Alpha period, the team worked hand-in-hand with the community
to test the vision for the game and evolve it based on user feedback. As a thank
you for this valuable contribution to the game’s development, all Alpha players
will be able to jump into the CBT automatically. With the lifting of the game’s
NDA, players can share their war stories online with their friends and the
community.
To discover how you can get involved in the CBT and get battle ready, visit:
totalwararena.com