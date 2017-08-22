Call of Duty: WWII Headquarters

 
[Aug 22, 2017, 5:49 pm ET] - Post a Comment

new trailer from Call of Duty: WWII introduces Headquarters, a dedicated social space that will be part of the military shooter. This will offer some of the functions you'd expect in such a service except with more shooting. Here's word:

Warm up in the Firing Range, prove you're the best in the 1v1 Pit, watch Call of Duty esports matches live in the Theater, man the AA guns to earn rewards, and much more in Call of Duty's first-ever dedicated social space. Introducing Headquarters, coming to Call of Duty®: WWII Multiplayer on November 3.

